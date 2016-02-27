Patrick Johnston, Mathew Parrigo, Christopher Bender arrested in Village marijuana bust

The NYPD arrested three men in Greenwich Village Friday afternoon in an ongoing narcotics investigation, police said.

Patrick Johnston, 46, and Matthew Parrigo and Christopher Bender, both 27, were each charged with felony first-degree criminal possession of marijuana, police said.

At around 1:20 p.m., Manhattan North Narcotics officers witnessed the three men receive a delivery of a wooden crate at 144 Bleecker St., where Johnston lives, according to police. The officers found 150 pounds of marijuana in the crate and another 150 pounds in the truck that was delivering it, police said.

Parrigo and Bender are from Staten Island, police said.