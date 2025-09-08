A man was killed crossing a major Bronx street early on Sunday morning.

According to law enforcement sources, officers from the 50th Precinct responded to a 911 call of an unconscious person near the busy intersection of the Major Deegan Expressway and Mosholu Parkway at around 2 a.m. on Sept. 7.

When officers arrived, they found a 30-year-old man, unconscious and unresponsive in the roadway after being hit by a vehicle.

Further police investigation showed that a 23-year-old man was driving a 2024 Toyota BZ4X – an electric car – northbound on the Mosholu Parkway, just north of the Major Deegan underpass, when he struck the pedestrian, who was in the roadway.

EMS arrived and rushed the victim to Saint Barnabas Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Police are withholding his name pending family notification.

Meanwhile, the Toyota BZ4X driver initially fled the scene, but returned, police said.

There are no arrests, but the NYPD Highway District Collision Investigation Squad continues to investigate.