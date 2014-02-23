Pedestrian killed by garbage truck while crossing Brooklyn street

The NYPD at a crime scene on Jan. 29, 2014. Photo Credit: Sweaty Betty

A 25-year-old man was killed Sunday in Crown Heights after a garbage truck struck him while he was crossing the street, police said.

Gedalya Grinzaid, a Yeshiva student, was crossing Carroll Street at Kingston Avenue around 9 a.m. when the city sanitation truck that was going north on the avenue struck him, a police source said.

The truck was trying to make a right onto Carroll Street when it hit the man, police said.

First responders found Grinzaid unconscious with severe head trauma to his head and pronounced him dead at the scene.

The garbage truck driver remained at the scene and there was no criminality suspected. Last week, Mayor Bill de Blasio laid out his 42-page plan to reduce pedestrian deaths with steps that include increased penalties for speeding and running red lights.

Last year 176 pedestrians were killed in accidents, according to the NYPD.