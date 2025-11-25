A view of the intersection of Grand Concourse and East Burnside Avenue in the Bronx where a pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run crash on Sunday, Nov. 23, 2025.

A pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run crash in the Bronx late Sunday night, police announced Tuesday.

Cops received a 911 call at 10:40 p.m. on Nov. 23 that a driver of an unknown vehicle traveling south on Grand Concourse ran over the unidentified male victim. The crash occurred at the thoroughfare’s multi-lane intersection with East Burnside Avenue.

The unidentified driver did not remain at the scene, according to cops.

Police say the victim was lying down in the street when they were struck. It is unclear why the individual was on the ground at the time.

Emergency services personnel responded and took the victim to Saint Barnabas Hospital, where he was pronounced dead after succumbing to his injuries.

Cops have yet to make an arrest. The NYPD Highway District’s Collision Investigation Squad is conducting an ongoing investigation of the incident.

The crash occurred within the confines of the NYPD’s 46th Precinct, which serves the Bronx neighborhoods of University Heights and Morris Heights.

There have been two crashes and three people injured at the same intersection over the past year, according to data compiled by NYC Crash Mapper.