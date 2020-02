The NYPD’s Collision Investigation Squad is investigating the incident.

A 70-year-old woman was fatally struck by a car in Brooklyn Monday afternoon, police say.

The NYPD says that Helen Marszalek was walking on Grant Avenue when she was struck at the intersection of Atlantic Avenue in Cypress Hills just before 1:30 p.m. Police say she was pronounced dead at Brookdale Hospital.

The 39-year-old driver of the 2002 BMW that struck Marszalek remained at the scene of the collision, police say.

