Mayor Bill de Blasio has spent the last several months teasing a possible presidential bid, but his efforts haven't swayed the most powerful Democrat in the House of Representatives.

At least not yet.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi paid a visit to the New York City Wednesday, and joined the mayor and New York City congressional members to talk about the American Dream and Promise Act legislation. When a reporter asked Pelosi to share her thoughts on a potential President de Blasio, she laughed and declined to weigh in.

"I always say when somebody is serious about running, I’ll be serious about commenting on it," she said as the mayor nodded behind her.

"Well handled," de Blasio commented.

Later, the mayor told reporters that Pelosi made a "fair statement." The mayor has repeatedly said he will decide "sooner rather than later" about throwing his hat into the ever-growing ring for the Democratic presidential nomination.

He has spent several weekends at events in top primary locations such as Iowa and New Hampshire. His crowds, however, have reportedly been small.

In the meantime, the mayor, Speaker Pelosi and other city Congress members said they would be working hard to rally support for the American Dream and Promise Act, which would provide legal protections to over 5 million TPS recipients, DACA recipients, and other immigrants who were brought to the United States as children, if they meet certain criteria. Nancy Pelosi said the bill is crucial as too many hard working, law abiding immigrants are living in fear.

"When immigrants come here with their hopes and dreams and aspirations and determination to make the future better for their children … they make America more American," she said.