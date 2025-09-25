Penn Station police shooting: Homeless man wounded in alleged robbery attempt of off-duty cops charged

The alleged robber who was wounded in Wednesday night’s police shooting at Penn Station has been criminally charged while convalescing at a local hospital.

Police sources said 32-year-old Jahmar Stewart, whose last known address was the Salvation Army Men’s Shelter located at 681 Albany Ave. in Brooklyn, has been charged with assault and attempted robbery.

Stewart was left crumpled and covered in blood at the bottom of an escalator on the platform of the Long Island Rail Road between tracks 18 and 19 at around 7:05 p.m. on Sept. 24 after authorities say he tried to rob two off-duty cops.

Police say Stewart allegedly got into an altercation with the police couple who were heading home together after their shifts at the United Nations General Assembly. During the struggle, the female officer pulled out her gun and fired, striking Stewart in the arm and abdomen.

The suspect was rushed to Bellevue Hospital, where he is expected to recover. He remains hospitalized in stable condition.

The incident occurred a day after another off-duty cop was sucker-punched on the 3rd Avenue station on the L line in the East Village, causing him to roll onto the train track. He ultimately survived. The perpetrator was also homeless.