A small track fire at Penn Station Wednesday morning was caused by debris, Amtrak said.

A call came in at about 9:50 a.m. about the fire on Amtrak’s Track 14, and it was put out shortly after, the FDNY said.

No injuries were reported.

A commuter wrote on Twitter that there was smoke filling the station: “Sooo . . . is anyone gonna comment on the fact that penn station is literally filled with smoke right now? @NJTRANSIT @LIRR @Amtrak.”

The MTA responded to her tweet, writing, “crews are handling the smoke condition at Penn Station.”

Hi Alexandra, crews are handling the smoke condition at Penn Station. — LIRR (@LIRR) December 6, 2017

Amtrak was using exhaust fans to remove the smoke, a spokesman said.

The agency said it would not use Track 14 until later Wednesday afternoon, but expected minimal impact to train operations, the spokesman said. The fire did not impact service on the LIRR or NJ Transit.

Another fire broke out in a building above Grand Central shortly before the fire at Penn Station, according to the FDNY. It was under control at about 10:50 a.m.