Multiple people were injured early Sunday morning after an MTA bus was involved in a crash in Brooklyn, police said.

Law enforcement sources said the incident occurred at 3:21 a.m. on Aug. 24 near the intersection of Glenwood Road and Ralph Avenue in Canarsie, within the confines of the 63th Precinct. A B47 bus was traveling northbound on Ralph Avenue when it collided with an SUV. Two passengers in the vehicle were sent to Kings County Hospital in stable condition.

It is unclear right now what caused the crash, but the investigation is ongoing, police said.

Motor vehicle collisions in the 63rd Precinct are down slightly year-to-date compared to the same period in 2024, according to the latest police data, with 422 crashes last year compared to 415 in 2025.