2 people shot inside Queens convenience store; suspect at large: cops

Detectives are investigating after two people were shot at Manton Convenience Store on Saturday, Aug. 16.

Police in Queens are investigating a shooting at a neighborhood convenience store on Saturday night that left two people wounded.

According to law enforcement sources, two men, ages 52 and 48, were shot multiple times inside the store located at 84-48 Manton St. in Briarwood at around 9:41 p.m. on Aug. 16.

Officers from the 107th Precinct rushed to the scene upon getting a 911 call about the incident.

The gunman fled the scene before the officers arrived.

An article on ABC 7 reported that the victims appear to be employees of the store, but police sources could not yet confirm that detail. Both victims were brought to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center in stable condition.

It is unclear what led to the shooting, but the suspected gunman remains at large. Police described him as being around 50 years old and was last seen wearing all black clothing.

Witnesses in the area described what they saw after the bloody scene unfolded.

“The one man was bleeding pretty heavy. I have never seen this before. This is a safe community, so this is crazy,” Melissa King said.

Robert Stanwiz was on his way to shop at the food mart.

“I was headed there to pick up some groceries, and I was wondering why there was so much police presence,” he said.

Ebony Rodriguez described the incident as tragic and unnecessary.

“I hope and pray the men make it,” she said.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (formerly Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.