The best Mother’s Day gifts under $25

By Katarina Avendaño

Although this Mother’s Day will be a little different this year, that doesn’t mean that it can’t be celebrated to its fullest. We know that the kids won’t be making gifts at school so maybe it’s the perfect time to treat ourselves with something that brings a little color or zen to our day. If this sounds like something you are in for, browse through our roundup of gifts that won’t break the bank but will still allow you to do something special for yourself this year.

Mother’s Day Gifts Under $25

Moms will love this Dry Body Brush with dual purpose for the skin. Use the dry brush side for rejuvenating the skin and lymphatic drainage while using the rubber side for massaging into the skin for cellulite and fascia break up. This makes a great addition to your morning routine. beautybyearth.com, $16.99

Unwind with Indie Lee’s De-Stress Body Wash with this calming body cleanser perfect for decompressing after a long day. Lather up in this coconut-derived cleanser that soothes with Patchouli, Lavender, Rosemary, and Eucalyptus. indielee.com, $24

Muah! Give some love to yourself with these adorable Milk Chocolate Covered Gummy Lips. If craving something a little fruity and chocolatey, these chic candies are the best of both worlds so you don’t have to choose. sugarpova.com, $4.99

Add a little sparkle to your Mother’s Day. Treat yourself with a fun accessory that is sure to brighten your day when wearing these. Although we are not out and about right now, a little pop of color is always fun to add to your day no matter where you are. mulberry-grand.com, $11

Snuggle up in your comfy clothes, grab a book, and don’t forget your mug! The Always Daphne Mug is where the patterns of 18th century Fine China meet contemporary trends. These unique colors and fun patterns make it a great option for an everyday mug. Microwave and dishwasher safe. mollyhatch.com, $20

Moms are the real deal and that’s why this T-shirt is perfect for Mother’s Day. This cute graphic tee is perfect for lounging at home or can be paired nicely with a pair of jeans for a casual outfit. oldnavy.gap.com, $14

Jot your creative ideas down or write about special moments in this colorful, iris blue journal that comes with a matching pen. Whether you are new to journaling or an avid writer, this journal is perfect for anyone who wants to add a little pop of color when writing. lillypulitzer.com, $22

Give your tired eyes a break and end the day with the cotton and silk Namaste Eye Soother for immediate relaxation. Its flaxseed fill fits to the contours of your face while the aroma of lavender soothes. You can also use this for tiredness or tension by chilling the pack before placing the silky side across your eyes. crateandbarrel.com, $24

With working from home, homeschooling the kids, and trying to keep your family safe during these times — you are a wonder mom! And since masks are now a requirement to wear in public, this mask is definitely an awesome option for this Mother’s Day. The best part is that for every mask purchased (even monthly subscriptions), the MaskClub™ will donate to the First Responders Children’s Foundation to distribute to frontline workers. maskclub.com, $13.99 or subscribe for $9.99 to receive a mask a month

For those who have the green thumb or want to add a little greenery to the apartment, pot your plants in these beautiful terracotta pots with hand-poured glaze that come in blue, pink, and yellow. These are perfect for housing dry-tolerant cactus or succulents. crateandbarrel.com, $4.76 – $11.96

This story first appeared on newyorkfamily.com.