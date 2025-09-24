An all-electric bus at the Grand Avenue depot in Queens on May 14, 2024.

Police arrested a 15-year-old boy in connection with a knife and pepper-spray attack on board a bus in Queens that was caught on camera earlier this month.

The suspect was arrested at around 1:15 p.m. on Sept. 22, authorities said. Police charged the teenager — whose identity was withheld due to his age — with assault and criminal possession of a weapon, but officers are still searching for at least one other suspect.

According to law enforcement sources, the vicious incident took place on a Q24 bus in front of 94-25 117 St. in Richmond Hill at around 2 p.m. on Sept. 12. The bus was about half full with passengers at the time of the attack.

Police sources said a 16-year-old boy was attempting to board the bus when he was allegedly sprayed by one of the suspects.

It is unclear what led to the attack, but multiple videos circulating on social media show a group of teens fighting, including one boy holding a machete while wearing a black surgical mask.

In one video, a young girl appears to laugh as she pepper-sprays a boy holding a knife outside of the bus.

Richmond Hill / South Richmond Hill in Queens on Friday, September 12th at 3 p.m., at the Q24 stop on Atlantic Ave. and Lefferts Blvd. As described by the OP: We got on the bus and suddenly a young man entered through the back door of the bus trying to hide from another young… pic.twitter.com/tYITXtTbX3 — Crime In NYC (@Crime_In_NYC) September 21, 2025

Meanwhile, the video shows the brave bus driver positioning himself between the teens in an attempt to de-escalate the frightening situation. MTA officials said the driver was not injured in the incident.

amNewYork contacted the Transit Workers Union (TWU) Local 100 for comment on this story and to inquire about the bus driver’s condition, and is awaiting a response.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding the incident can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (formerly Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential