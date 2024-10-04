Perp drags woman, breaks her arm during SoHo robbery

Police are searching for this suspect who allegedly robbed a woman and broke her arm in SoHo.

Police said a woman suffered a broken arm when she tried to save her purse during a robbery outside a SoHo bar in August.

The incident occurred on Aug. 31 just before 10 p.m. outside Kenn’s Broome Street Bar, located at 363 W. Broadway. According to law enforcement sources, the 54-year-old victim was sitting on a chair, one of several set up outside the location, when a man allegedly tried to take her purse off a chair next to her.

She reached over and attempted to regain possession of the bag as he tried to pull it away.

The perp then dragged the woman while she held on to the bag, breaking her left arm in the process, police said.

The suspect — unknown to the victim — was able to get away with $1,400 worth of personal items. He then fled the scene on foot in an unknown direction before officers from the 1st Precinct arrived.

EMS responded and brought the victim to New York Presbyterian Lower Manhattan Hospital in stable condition.

Police on Thursday released a surveillance photo of the suspect, who remains at large. He is wearing a black shirt in the photograph.

So far, no arrests have been made, but the investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding the incident can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (formerly Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.