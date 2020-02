The train was heading to Penn Station from Albany.

A person was hit and killed by an Amtrak train in Washington Heights Thursday, officials said.

The person, whose identity was not immediately released, was struck by a train heading to Penn Station from Albany at 2:30 p.m., Amtrak spokesman Craig Schulz said.

The person had wandered onto the tracks near 180th Street and the Henry Hudson Parkway, which are at street level there, he said.

Two trains were delayed, but the tracks were reopened a couple hours later, Schulz said.