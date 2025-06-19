A person was struck by lightning in Manhattan’s Central Park as storms rolled through the humid, sticky city Thursday afternoon, NYPD officials said.

According to law enforcement sources, the person was struck on East Drive and 100th Street at 3:43 p.m. on June 19. Police could not yet confirm the person’s sex or age.

Officers from the 23rd Precinct, EMS and firefighters rushed to the scene after receiving a 911 call about the incident. The victim was brought to Cornell Hospital for treatment, but officials could not confirm the person’s condition.

ABC-7 reported that the victim is a teenage boy who is “alert and conscious.”

Additional officers responded to the scene at around 4:30 p.m.

The city was under a severe thunderstorm warning at the time; forecasters were predicting volatile weather ahead of an anticipated heat wave next week.