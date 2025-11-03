Person struck by M train in Brooklyn during morning rush hour: cops

An MTA worker enters a train from a platform that has edge barriers.

A person was struck by an M train and is in critical condition after becoming trapped on the tracks in Brooklyn during the morning rush hour on Monday.

The incident occurred just before 9:30 a.m. on Nov. 3 at the Myrtle-Wyckoff Avenues station, which is a stop for the L and M trains on the Ridgewood/Bushwick border.

The NYPD’s Transit and Emergency Services units, along with FDNY members and MTA employees, rushed to the scene after a 911 call was made about the incident.

When rescue workers arrived, the person was on the tracks and under the train, according to the Citizen app. Paramedics rushed the victim in critical condition to a nearby hospital.

Sources close to the investigation said the individual was not a victim of a crime. As of 9:45, firefighters cleared the tracks, but officers remained on site to investigate.

The incident resulted in service disruption for the M train, which remained partly suspended at 10:30 a.m.

Police could not yet confirm the age or sex of the individual.

For service updates, visit mta.info.