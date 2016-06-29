Persons of interest sought in attempted rape near Prospect Park, NYPD says

Police said the victim fought back and the suspect fled down 16th Street.

The search is on in Brooklyn for an attempted rape suspect who attacked a woman near Prospect Park on Sunday, June 26, 2016, the NYPD said. Photo Credit: Getty Images / Dia Dipasupil

Investigators zeroed in on two persons of interest on Wednesday in the violent attempted rape of a woman in Windsor Terrace earlier this week, Chief of Detectives Robert Boyce said.

The victim, 34, was walking home early Sunday on 16th Street, near Prospect Park Southwest, when the suspect came up behind her, pulled her dress up, and tried to pull her underwear down, police said. During the attack, which was captured on surveillance video, the man knocked her to the ground and started hitting her.

Police said the victim fought back, kicking the suspect multiple times until he fled down 16th Street.

“She did not know him, however, during that fight she got a very good look at his face,” Boyce said, adding that she “put up a ferocious fight.”

Boyce said some DNA evidence had been recovered, and investigators had gathered additional evidence in the area, but declined to specify what that was.

The suspect is described as having curly black hair, between 20- and 30-years-old, about 5-feet-11-inches and 180 pounds. He was last seen wearing a blue shirt and slacks, police said.

