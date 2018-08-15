‘Clear the Shelters’ offers pet adoptions at reduced, waived fees for one day only

The ASPCA and Animal Care Centers of NYC are among the participating shelters.

This could be the weekend to find that furry, four-legged best friend you always wanted.

More than 100 animal shelters in the tristate area will reduce or waive their adoption fees Saturday for the annual Clear the Shelters event.

Clear the Shelters is an effort to find homes for hundreds of unwanted and stray cats and dogs living in shelters who may be at risk of falling ill or being euthanized due to limited space.

More than 6,800 pets living in local animal shelters have found new homes since 2015, according to NBC 4 New York and Telemundo 47, whose parent company runs the program.

Nationally, more than 150,000 homeless pets were adopted during Clear the Shelter events since 2015.

Animal Care Centers of NYC, which operates the city’s shelter system, said adoption fees will be waived at its three shelters in Manhattan, Brooklyn and Staten Island.

The ASPCA, which has a Manhattan shelter, will offer a “name your adoption fee” promotion Saturday.

While some animal advocates have praised efforts to boost adoptions, others have raised concerns about giving out pets for free without proper owner background checks. Those animals, they argue, could be used as bait for dog fighting and abuse.