PETA to protest at horse carriage driver Saverio Colarusso’s trial

amNY
June 15, 2014
Colarusso is on trial on animal cruelty charges.

PETA is planning a demonstration outside Manhattan Criminal Court Monday with a makeshift crime scene involving a life-size injured horse surrounded by crime scene tape, according to PETA officials.

The animal rights group, which has led calls to ban horse drawn carriages, will be protesting while Saverio Colarusso, a horse carriage driver, goes on trial on animal cruelty charges. He allegedly rode his horse for days in Central Park this past December while it was injured.

Mayor Bill de Blasio said he is strongly considering banning the horse drawn carriages, but the move has seen opposition from the union that represents the drivers.

