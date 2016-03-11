Peter Rodriguez accused of stabbing roommate Val Steiner to death in Washington Heights, NYPD says

Two knives were recovered at the scene of the stabbing, cops said.

A 25-year-old man has been charged with murder in the stabbing death of his roommate at their Washington Heights apartment, police said.

Authorities were called to the apartment at 213 Bennett Avenue on Thursday, where they found 57-year-old Val Steiner with stab wounds to his torso. He was pronounced dead at the scene by emergency personnel.

Two knives were recovered at the scene of the stabbing, cops said.

Police questioned and subsequently arrested Steiner’s roommate, 25-year-old Peter Rodriguez, in connection with his murder.