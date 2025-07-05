SEE IT! One more look at the incredible Macy’s Fourth of July Fireworks Extravaganza

In case you slept through it, here’s another look back at the Macy’s Fourth of July Fireworks Extravaganza on July 4, 2025.

Thousands of New Yorkers were in awe of the rockets red glare bursting in the air above Manhattan during the Macy’s Fourth of July Fireworks Extravaganza on Friday night.

The star-spangled event brought a close to Independence Day celebrations around the city on America’s 249th birthday.

Fireworks illuminated the night sky over Lower Manhattan, shooting off the Brooklyn Bridge and barges in the East River, in tribute to the nation’s declaration of independence from the tyranny of a king.