Holidays

SEE IT! One more look at the incredible Macy’s Fourth of July Fireworks Extravaganza

Young child sleeping on mom's arm while other people watch the Macy's Fourth of July Fireworks Extravaganza
In case you slept through it, here’s another look back at the Macy’s Fourth of July Fireworks Extravaganza on July 4, 2025.
Photo by Dean Moses

Thousands of New Yorkers were in awe of the rockets red glare bursting in the air above Manhattan during the Macy’s Fourth of July Fireworks Extravaganza on Friday night.

The star-spangled event brought a close to Independence Day celebrations around the city on America’s 249th birthday. 

Fireworks illuminated the night sky over Lower Manhattan, shooting off the Brooklyn Bridge and barges in the East River, in tribute to the nation’s declaration of independence from the tyranny of a king.

Red fireworks set off from a barge in water with the Macy's logo
Bright red and fuchsia fireworks erupt off a barge in the East River during the Macy’s Fourth of July Fireworks Extravaganza on July 4, 2025.Photo by Dean Moses
Orange fireworks shoot into the sky off the Brooklyn Bridge during the Macy’s Fourth of July Fireworks Extravaganza on July 4, 2025.Photo by Dean Moses
Fireworks burst over the Brooklyn Bridge during the Macy’s Fourth of July Fireworks Extravaganza on July 4, 2025.Photo by Dean Moses
Multi-colored fireworks burst forth off the Brooklyn Bridge during the Macy’s Fourth of July Fireworks Extravaganza on July 4, 2025.Photo by Dean Moses
Fireworks burst in the air during the Macy’s Fourth of July Fireworks Extravaganza on July 4, 2025.Photo by Dean Moses
New Yorkers left in awe during the Macy’s Fourth of July Fireworks Extravaganza on July 4, 2025.Photo by Dean Moses
The crowd on the Brooklyn waterfront takes in the Macy’s Fourth of July Fireworks Extravaganza on July 4, 2025.Photo by Dean Moses
The crowd watches in awe during the Macy’s Fourth of July Fireworks Extravaganza on July 4, 2025.Photo by Dean Moses
Spectators enjoy the Macy’s Fourth of July Fireworks Extravaganza on July 4, 2025.Photo by Dean Moses
Capturing the Macy’s Fourth of July Fireworks Extravaganza on July 4, 2025 on their cellphones.Photo by Dean Moses
Spectators capture the Macy’s Fourth of July Fireworks Extravaganza on July 4, 2025 on their cellphones, creating a memory that will last a lifetime.Photo by Dean Moses
Revelers enjoyed the Macy’s Fourth of July Fireworks Extravaganza on July 4, 2025.Photo by Dean Moses
New Yorkers young and old were filled with awe during the Macy’s Fourth of July Fireworks Extravaganza on July 4, 2025.Photo by Dean Moses
Spectators watch fireworks shoot into the sky during the Macy’s Fourth of July Fireworks Extravaganza on July 4, 2025.Photo by Dean Moses
New Yorkers take photos of themselves during the Macy’s Fourth of July Fireworks Extravaganza on July 4, 2025.Photo by Dean Moses
New Yorkers take it all in during the Macy’s Fourth of July Fireworks Extravaganza on July 4, 2025.Photo by Dean Moses
Photo by Dean Moses
Photo by Dean Moses

About the Author

Dean Moses

Dean Moses is the Police Bureau Chief at amNewYork and resident photographer. He leads coverage of the NYPD, crime, criminal justice, and breaking news.

