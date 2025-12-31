PHOTOS: Metropolitan Hospital hosts annual holiday toy drive

NYC Health + Hospitals/Metropolitan recently hosted its annual holiday toy drive, distributing more than 600 toys to children and families in East Harlem and nearby communities.

The event supported local households during a season of heightened need and is backed by MetroPlusHealth, the Metropolitan Hospital Auxiliary and Municipal Credit Union, whose representatives also attended.

Assembly Member Edward Gibbs and incoming City Council Member Elsie Encarnacion also stopped by to spread some good cheer.

Located in a neighborhood where nearly 30% of residents live below the poverty line, Metropolitan continues to anchor care in community support throughout the holiday season.