A blanket of snow began covering NYC on Sunday, and although a weather warning is in effect, the blizzard did very little to slow down New Yorkers.

People of all ages bundled up on Jan. 25 and went about their daily lives despite a forecast of 6-12 inches of snow. Store owners shoveled the front of their businesses in Midtown while plows sent the white stuff shooting into the air like a fountain.

Others braved the cold to get groceries, head to work, or check in on loved ones by wrapping themselves in thick scarves and facemasks. Children, on the other hand, grabbed their sleds and rushed to the hills of Central Park to plunge headfirst down the slippery embankments. Even adults joined the fun by clipping on their skis and snowboards.