Manhattan

WINTER STORM PHOTOS: Snow blankets NYC with heavy snow and sleet

By Dean Moses Posted on
A snowboarder makes a jump in Central Park.
Photo by Dean Moses

A blanket of snow began covering NYC on Sunday, and although a weather warning is in effect, the blizzard did very little to slow down New Yorkers.

People of all ages bundled up on Jan. 25 and went about their daily lives despite a forecast of 6-12 inches of snow. Store owners shoveled the front of their businesses in Midtown while plows sent the white stuff shooting into the air like a fountain.

Others braved the cold to get groceries, head to work, or check in on loved ones by wrapping themselves in thick scarves and facemasks. Children, on the other hand, grabbed their sleds and rushed to the hills of Central Park to plunge headfirst down the slippery embankments. Even adults joined the fun by clipping on their skis and snowboards.

A senior wraps up as she braves the cold. Photo by Dean Moses
Snow falls in Kips Bay.Photo by Dean Moses
A young child watches his father shovel snow on the Upper East Side .Photo by Dean Moses
A pup wears his snow boots.Photo by Dean Moses
An excited father pulls his children on sleds outside of Central Park .Photo by Dean Moses
Some tried to use umbrellas to shield themselves. Photo by Dean Moses
A young boy rides down a hill in Central Park. Photo by Dean Moses
A family sits in the iconic park, enjoying the snow.Photo by Dean Moses
A woman takes the opportunity to whip out her skisPhoto by Dean Moses
Central Park was blanketed. Photo by Dean Moses
A young boy smiles as he is pulled through the snow.Photo by Dean Moses
A tiny pooch is wrapped up in his owner’s coat.Photo by Dean Moses
This dog dad has his hands full. Photo by Dean Moses
A man shovels snow in Midtown.Photo by Dean Moses
A plow sends a mountain of snow shooting into the air.Photo by Dean Moses
red bird on a snowy tree branch
A cardinal perches on a snowy tree branch in Tottenville on Staten Island.Photo by Kathleen Ward-Cullen
A woman makes the trek in the snow.Photo by Dean Moses
A New Yorker struggles to make it out of the subway.Photo by Dean Moses
a snow street
Snowfall on 7th Avenue in Harlem on Jan. 25, 2026.Photo by Nia Watson
a snowy intersection where a man is using a snowblower
A man uses a snowblower near a snowy intersection in Richmond Hill, Queens.Photo by Robert Pozarycki
Queens, looking polar in the winter storm on Jan. 25, 2026.Photo by Ethan Marshall

 

 

 

