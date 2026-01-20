Police release more photos of suspects tied to Bronx teen’s deadly shooting in 2024

Police photo of suspect who allegedly shot a teen to death in the Bronx.

Police in the Bronx have released more photos of the two suspects wanted in connection with the fatal shooting of a 16-year-old boy in 2024.

According to law enforcement sources, Alberto Roque was shot in the head on June 17, 2024, near East 162nd Street in Melrose. Police said the boy was gunned down less than a mile from where he lived on 3rd Avenue.

When officers from the 42nd Precinct responded to a 911 call about the shooting, they found the young victim lying on the sidewalk, bleeding from the gunshot wound, police said.

EMS responded and rushed Roque to NYC Health and Hospitals/Lincoln in critical condition. He was pronounced dead the next day, June 18.

Police released additional photos of the suspects on Tuesday. One suspect is seen in the photo wearing a black shirt and and backpack; the other suspect is wearing a black hooded sweatshirt.

Right now, both individuals remain at large.

No arrests have been made in connection with Roque’s killing yet, but police said the investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (formerly Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential