The Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree, the Rockettes and nostalgic train rides. These are all festive reminders of the holiday season in NYC. And this year, an exciting experience centered around holiday baking is available for New Yorkers of all ages to enjoy, right in Midtown Manhattan.

The Pillsbury Let it Dough Suite at Club Wyndham Midtown 45 is a whimsical, magical experience for families who want to escape the hustle and bustle of city life during the holiday season…without actually leaving the city!

The multi-day adventure is a holiday experience for anyone who enjoys spending time with family and friends, nonstop smiles and laughs, and of course, being surrounded by home-made delicious treats!

What is it like inside the holiday season’s Pillsbury Let It Dough Suite in Midtown?

When guests enter the suite, it will be hard for them not to leave their troubles at the door (which, by the way is decorated with fun and sparkly garland). The spacious room is outfitted with blue-and-white festive decorations that appear to be decorated by the Pillsbury Doughboy himself, with pictures of cinnamon buns and cookies placed all around the suite.

Staff also fill the room with the amazing scent of freshly baked cookies. And the breathtaking view of NYC is a perfect added touch.

But at the center of the getaway is a fridge stocked with dozens upon dozens of famous Pillsbury ready-to-bake products, including gingerbread and sugar cookie dough, and tubes of cinnamon roll dough. Kitchenware including bowls, utensils and cookie cutters are available for guests to use.

One of the most exciting parts of the suite is the spacious island kitchen counter with lots of room for mixing, spreading and icing. Between all the accouterments for baking and the festive decor, the kitchen is a perfect backdrop for filming your very own cooking show for social media!

Each night of the experience, guests can bake, because there are days worth of Pillsbury products in the fridge. Highlights of the Let It Dough Suite in a nutcracker-shell include:

Pillsbury-Stocked Kitchen: There is a fridge full of Pillsbury ready-to-bake treats and a baking kit stocked with sprinkles, oven mitts, aprons and more The suite’s fully-appointed kitchen is designed for holiday baking.

Cookie Concierge Service : It sounds like something Cookie Monster would love, but guests will love it, too. If you’re out of supplies, just ring for more to have them delivered right to the suite.

Instagrammable Holiday Décor and Holiday Greeting Cards: There’s an interactive photobooth to take cool photos.

Festive Touches : The room has fun drinking glasses and mugs, blankets, TVs and an electric fireplace.

Clean-up: Baking can be messy, but Club Wyndham said “guests enjoy all the sugar and none of the stress.”

Why did Club Wyndham create a Pillsbury-themed interactive baking suite?

The travel folks at Club Wyndham said they wanted to do something this year that is a “first-of-its-kind” for guests.

“At Club Wyndham, we’re all about creating unforgettable vacations where families can unwind and reconnect, and what better way to do that than over warm cookies and a sprinkle of holiday magic?” Annie Roberts, senior vice president of club and owner services at Club Wyndham, said. “We’ve teamed up with Pillsbury to transform one of our spacious suites into a first-of-its-kind holiday baking retreat. Guests can bake, decorate and celebrate the season in true New York City style, wrapped in the warmth and nostalgia of holiday baking traditions with Pillsbury.”

Michelle Odland, a spokesperson for the Pillsbury Doughboy, said the beloved bake-brand mascot hopes guests enjoy their stay at the suite.

“For generations, Pillsbury has been at the heart of holiday traditions,” Odland, who is also the vice president and business unit director for Pillsbury at General Mills, said. “Now, on the heels of opening his own home to fans for the first time, the Doughboy is inviting you to see where he vacations with the Let It Dough Suite at Club Wyndham – his home away from home. Just like the Doughboy, guests can bake, laugh and make the sweetest holiday memories in a whole new way.”

What you need to know about booking the Pillsbury Let It Dough Suite at Club Wyndham Midtown 45 this holiday season

How much is the experience?

Rates start at $399 per night. Suites accommodate up to four guests.

Where is the experience located?

The experience is located at Club Wyndham Midtown 45; 205 E. 45th St. in Manhattan.

What are the dates when the suite is available?

Stays can be booked from Nov. 17 though Jan. 6.

For more information about the experience, visit clubwyndham.com/Pilsbury.