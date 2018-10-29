New Yorkers across the city are mourning after the deadly shooting at a Pittsburgh synagogue over the weekend.

The shooting that claimed 11 lives at the Tree of Life synagogue was the deadliest attack on a Jewish community in United States history.

Suspected gunman Robert Bowers, 46, made comments about genocide and his desire to kill Jewish people during the attack, according to officials. Authorities filed 29 criminal charges against him and he could face the death penalty.

Many New Yorkers, meanwhile, are standing as one and vowing to fight hate and intolerance in the world.

Read on to learn more about where and when vigils are taking place around New York City.

Queens Against Hate

When: Monday, Oct. 29, from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Where: Queens Borough Hall, 120-55 Queens Blvd.

"Together against hate-filled crimes and terrorism in America. In times of such darkness, may our unity light the way. Join fellow New Yorkers across all faiths and backgrounds to stand together in solidarity as one. The ceremony will include a reading of the names of the victims from the fatal shootings at a supermarket at Jeffersontown, Kentucky and the mass shooting at the Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania."

Vigil for Pittsburgh/Tree of Life

When: Monday, Oct. 29, at 7 p.m.

Where: Beth Shalom v’Emeth Reform Temple, 83 Marlborough Rd., Brooklyn

A Vigil and Memorial for Pittsburgh

When: Monday, Oct. 29, at 8 p.m.

Where: QC Hillel at 65-30 Kissena Blvd., Brooklyn

“We will come together to honor the memory of the 11 precious lives taken at Tree of Life Congregation. Everyone is welcome.”

The Bronx Stands Against Hatred

When: Tuesday, Oct. 30, at 12 p.m.

Where: Bronx County Building, 851 Grand Concourse

“Bronx Borough President Ruben Diaz Jr. and the Jewish Community Relations Council of New York, along with elected leaders, clergy, court officials, community organizations and others will host a prayer vigil to support the Jewish community and stand unite against hatred.”

Mitzvah4Pittsburgh Candle-Light Vigil

When: Thursday, Nov. 1, at 7 p.m.

Where: Inwood Hill Park Entrance at Seaman Avenue and Isham Street, Manhattan

"The Jewish people are not just members of a religion - we are truly a family. When one of us hurts, all of us hurt. We should only hear more good news soon. In the meantime, we can do a #Mitzvah4Pittsburgh and we will unite together to show that we can do much good - together."