When Sandra Chica saw her husband walk through the door late Tuesday, she couldn’t believe it.

The first thing she did was hug Pablo Villavicencio, the Ecuadorean pizza deliveryman who had been released from immigration detention hours before. A Manhattan federal judge had also stayed the deportation of the Hempstead, Long Island father who entered the United States illegally a decade ago.

"We were crying," Chica said Wednesday morning. "He was kissing the girls."

In a brief interview at the door of their Hempstead home, Chica said Villavicencio, 35, and their 2- and 4-year-old daughters were still sleeping. She said she was not sure whether her husband was permitted to work — one of the many issues they have to discuss with their lawyer.

That employer called the family Tuesday to welcome him home, Chica said, and felt bad that Villavicencio was detained while working for him.

“It wasn’t his fault,” she said.

Villavicencio's case became a cause célèbre among immigration activists after he was detained delivering a pizza at Fort Hamilton in Brooklyn in June. He should be freed and allowed to stay in the United States while pursuing legal residency based on his marriage to a U.S. citizen, U.S. District Judge Paul Crotty said Tuesday.

Media vehicles and reporters arrived on the quiet tree-lined street early Wednesday.

Neighbor Mike Borkin, 37, said he didn’t know Villavicencio lived across the street from him.

Borkin, who services and repairs commercial dishwashers for restaurants and bars, supports the judge’s decision to release Villavicencio from detention and said he should be allowed to remain in the United States.

“I don’t have a problem with that,” Borkin said. “He’s probably done more than a lot of people who were born here and don’t want to do anything with themselves."

Other than the casual greetings, he said, he does not know the family.

“The man goes to work. Let him stay. Let him go home and see his kids,” Borkin said.

Villavicencio, who officials say crossed the U.S. border illegally in 2008 and ignored an agreement to leave voluntarily in 2010, was detained after Fort Hamilton guards ran a background check. He had been held at an Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility in Kearny, New Jersey, since then.

He had been subject to a removal order since 2010, but began the process of seeking to legalize his status in February, and Crotty said he had a right to stay with his family while pursuing it.

“Although he stayed in the United States unlawfully — he has otherwise been a model citizen,” Crotty wrote. “He now has two children, both of whom are United States citizens. He has no criminal history. He has paid his taxes. And he has worked diligently to provide for his family.”

Villavicencia and Chica, each carrying one of their sleeping daughters, arrived around midnight Tuesday at their Hempstead residence. "Thank God for the opportunity for my life, for my daughters, for my wife," he said, noting his 53-day stay at the New Jersey immigration facility.

“I love this country," he said outside his home. “This is the best country in the world."

With John Riley, Kadia Goba and Michael O’Keeffe