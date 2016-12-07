Quantcast
FacebookTwitterEmail
News

Pizzagate threat at Roberta’s in Bushwick investigated by NYPD

Ivan Pereira
December 7, 2016
1 min read

“The caller stated ‘The victim will bleed and be tortured,’” a police spokesman said.

Police said they are investigating a violent threat aimed at an employee of a Bushwick pizzeria that is being harassed online over false news reports.

Roberta’s on Moore Street has been the target for conspiracy theorists who are trying to connect it to a made-up story about a Washington D.C. pizza joint being a front for a child prostitution ring organized by Hillary Clinton.

Last Thursday, a 24-year-old female employee of the restaurant received a threatening call around 11:20 a.m., according to cops.

“The caller stated ‘The victim will bleed and be tortured,’” a police spokesman said.

The next day the store received another call asking if it had connections to a website that published the Pizzagate lie.

No suspects have been named in the Roberta’s incident as of Wednesday.

Representatives for restaurant didn’t respond to messages for comment.

Ivan Pereira

View all posts

You may also like