Pizzagate threat at Roberta’s in Bushwick investigated by NYPD

“The caller stated ‘The victim will bleed and be tortured,’” a police spokesman said.

Police said they are investigating a violent threat aimed at an employee of a Bushwick pizzeria that is being harassed online over false news reports.

Roberta’s on Moore Street has been the target for conspiracy theorists who are trying to connect it to a made-up story about a Washington D.C. pizza joint being a front for a child prostitution ring organized by Hillary Clinton.

Last Thursday, a 24-year-old female employee of the restaurant received a threatening call around 11:20 a.m., according to cops.

The next day the store received another call asking if it had connections to a website that published the Pizzagate lie.

No suspects have been named in the Roberta’s incident as of Wednesday.

Representatives for restaurant didn’t respond to messages for comment.