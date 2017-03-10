Plaque on Waldorf Astoria clock stolen, thief turns himself in, NYPD says

Brian Kromer, of Stuyvesant Town, had stolen the dedication plaque from the Waldorf Astoria clock, cops said.

The man who stole the dedication plaque from the Waldorf Astoria clock in the building’s lobby turned himself into hotel administrators on Thursday, police said.

Brian Kromer, 27, of Stuyvesant Town, contacted the hotel, saying he had the plaque and wanted to return it, cops said.

When he met with administrators later that day, police arrested him.

Kromer had swiped the plaque the week before. He was caught on camera at about 1:10 a.m. on Feb. 28, removing it from the historic clock, exiting the building with two women and haling a taxi, police said.

He has been charged with petit larceny and criminal possession of stolen property.