Poetica Coffee rolls into Prospect Park with new mobile coffee cart

There’s a new barista at Prospect Park. Poetica Coffee can now be found slinging coffees from their new mobile food and coffee cart located near the Willink Plaza Entrance.

The cart is officially open to the public, offering a full menu of coffee, snacks, and pastries. The menu includes fan favorites like their honey cinnamon lattes, vegan and non-vegan croissants, and pecan brownies.

Founder Parviz Mukhamadkulov said he named the local favorite “Poetica” to highlight Uzbekistan’s rich literary traditions and to honor his grandparents’ heritage. Poetica Coffee’s first cafe opened in Brooklyn in 2020, and has since expanded to nine locations.

Mukhamadkulov, a longtime resident of Windsor Terrance, said it’s a dream come true to embark on a new endeavor in a place where he spends “countless hours, enjoying the beauty and tranquility of nature.”

“Being a part of the park’s vibrant community is something I hold close to my heart, and I’m deeply grateful for the chance to contribute to this beloved green space,” he said in a statement.

Poetica Coffee will be added to the list of other Prospect Park vendors including Lark by the Park, King David Tacos, Winner in the Park, and Purslane Cafe.

The Prospect Park Alliance, a non-profit organization that supports the restoration and upkeep of the park, supported the grand opening of the mobile coffee cart.

“Prospect Park Alliance is dedicated to providing an array of healthy and affordable food options in the park for our community,” said Morgan Monaco, Prospect Park Alliance, in a statement. “Poetica Coffee, a local staple throughout Brooklyn, is an exciting addition to the food and drink offerings in our green oasis.”

Starting this December, the Poetica Coffee mobile food and coffee cart will be fully operational year-round. Open daily from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Look out for the green van at the Willink Plaza park entrance, close to Flatbush Avenue, near the carousel.