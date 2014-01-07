Polar vortex breaks Big Apple’s weather records

As the city worked to make sure New Yorkers were safe, Mother Nature’s cold blast shattered records in the Big …

As the city worked to make sure New Yorkers were safe, Mother Nature’s cold blast shattered records in the Big Apple Tuesday.

Central Park recorded a low of 4 degrees — 2 degrees lower than the previous Jan. 7 record set in 1896, according to the National Weather Service. Wind chills made the real-feel temperatures minus 15.

Joe Pollina, a meteorologist for the agency, said the polar vortex that swept through the East Coast left some lingering effects.

“Now an arctic air mass is in place,” he said.

As of last night, there weren’t any reports of cold-related deaths, according to the city. The FDNY said it received 19 calls from people who were directly impacted by the weather.

Relief is on the way starting Wednesday. Pollina said a warm front will steadily increase temperatures in the tri-state area.

“Our forecasts show that we will be above normal for the next six to 10 days,” he said.