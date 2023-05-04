Police arrest man wanted for East Village stabbing: NYPD

The police arrested a Manhattan man Tuesday who allegedly stabbed a 57-year-old in the butt in broad daylight on an East Village street last month.

Jesus Santiago, 48, has been arrested for assault and a weapons charge for allegedly stabbing his victim in the buttocks at around 11 a.m. on April 25 in front of 85 Avenue A, according to police. It is unclear what weapon he allegedly used to stab the man.

Santiago, who lives on East 7th Street near where the incident allegedly took place, fled the scene on foot after the attack, police said. Meanwhile, the victim was transported by EMS to NYC Health and Hospitals/ Bellevue in stable condition.