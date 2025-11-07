Police seek suspect in fatal shooting of 16-year-old in Brooklyn

Police are asking for the public’s help identifying the man seen here.

Police in Brooklyn released surveillance images of a man wanted in connection with the fatal shooting of a 16-year-old boy in Crown Heights on Saturday, and are asking for the public’s help in identifying him.

The shooting happened around 8:45 p.m. on Nov. 1 in front of an apartment building on Eastern Parkway, within the 71st Precinct. Police said the suspect approached the victim, Tyson Harps of the Bronx, and fired multiple shots, striking him in the body. Harps was pronounced dead at the scene.

Harps, also known as “TJ,” was a linebacker for the Bronx Justice League youth football team. In a statement posted to Instagram, the team called his killing devastating and urged an end to gun violence.

“He had a long life ahead of him, and that got taken away from his mother and little brother,” the post read. “We love and miss you… You will always and forever be Justice League 4 Life.”

Harp’s mother told ABC 7 that on the night of the shooting, the 16-year-old had traveled from the family’s home in the Bronx to see friends in Brooklyn and had been in communication with his family shortly before the shooting. When word broke of the shooting, she said she raced to be by his side.

“I sat and watched my son lying there for hours before being picked up, and I felt that my son felt alone,” she told the outlet.

The newly released images on Thursday show the alleged suspect walking in the area shortly before the shooting. Police said he fled on foot and has not been located.

The suspect is described as a male with a dark complexion, approximately 5 feet 9 inches tall, with a slim build. He was last seen wearing a hat, a gray hooded sweatshirt, a black jacket, gray sweatpants, and black sneakers.

Anyone with information regarding the suspect’s whereabouts is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (formerly Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.