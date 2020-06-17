Brooklyn gang wars continue as early-morning shooting leaves one dead and another wounded

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

A 35-year-old man is dead and another is wounded in what police believe was yet another gang-related shooting in Brooklyn early this morning, police said.

The dead man was identified as Jomo Glasgo of 198th Street in Queens. He was rushed with a gunshot wound to the chest to Kings County Hospital, but could not be saved. A second 30-year-old man was taken by friends to Kings County Hospital with a bullet wound to the buttocks and was said to be in stable condition.

Police from the 67th Precinct responded at 1:55 a.m. to a Shot-spotter activation at 437 East 49th Street in East Flatbush, where they found Glasgo “unconscious and unresponsive” with a gunshot wound to the chest. EMS rushed him to the hospital, but he died of the wound.

Police provided no description of the suspect at this time in this latest shooting, following several nights of shootings in Brooklyn and around the city. However, one woman who came running up to the crime scene shouted, “He was my family – he had two kids,” before running off.

Meanwhile, police from the 75th Precinct arrested a 23-year-old Bronx man in connection with the killing of a 29-year-old man on May 28.

The suspect was identified as Dove McKoy of 222nd Street in the Bronx. He is being charged with the murder of Derrick Williams, 29, of Vermont Street.

Police say that on May 28, just before midnight, police from the 75th Precinct responded to a 911 call of an assault in progress in the vicinity of 417 Newport Street. Officers found Williams stabbed in the mouth following a dispute near the corner of Newport Street and Van Sinderen Avenue. The victim later died at Brookdale University Medical Center.

McKoy is being charged with manslaughter and criminal possession of a weapon.

This latest homicide follows Monday to Tuesday in which five people were shot, one stabbed in a flurry of violence in three boroughs. This violence comes as the City Council discusses cutting the budget of the NYPD and reducing headcount. It also comes after Commissioner Dermot Shea announced the end of the 600 man plain-clothed anti-crime units that operated city-wide to reduce gun violence.

Anyone with information regarding this latest homicide is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.