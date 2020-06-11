Quantcast
FacebookTwitterEmail
BronxNewsPolice & Fire

Cops investigating death of man who was found stabbed in the Bronx

Emily Davenport
12 seconds ago
Photo via Google Maps

Police are investigating the death of a man who was found stabbed in the Bronx early Thursday morning.

Authorities say that at 2:58 a.m. on June 11, officers responded to a 911 call regarding a wellness check at a home on East 169th Street near Clay Avenue. Upon their arrival, officers found a 40-year-old man at the scene, unconscious and unresponsive, with multiple stab wounds throughout his body.

EMS rushed the victim to Saint Barnabas Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. His identity is being withheld pending family notification.

No arrests have been made at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

You may also like

AMNY Newsletter

Eat it. Drink it. Do it. Tackle the city, with our help.