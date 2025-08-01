Police investigating death of man found stabbed in his legs in Harlem

The NYPD is investigating the death of a man who was stabbed to death in Harlem on Friday morning.

At 4:02 a.m. on Aug. 1, police responded to a 911 call regarding an unconscious man inside 250 West 138th St. Upon their arrival, officers from the 32nd Precinct found a 34-year-old man, unconscious and unresponsive, with multiple stab wounds in his legs.

Paramedics rushed to the location and pronounced the victim dead at the scene. The identity of the deceased is being withheld pending proper family notification.

No arrests have been made at this time and the investigation remains ongoing.