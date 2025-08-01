Quantcast
Harlem
Manhattan

Police investigating death of man found stabbed in his legs in Harlem

Posted on
Close-up Shot of Police Car Siren Lights. Offices of the Law Ready for Action, Chase the Criminals, Arrest Offenders and Fight Crime. Stylish Cinematic Lights with Dark Sky
Photo via Getty Images

The NYPD is investigating the death of a man who was stabbed to death in Harlem on Friday morning.

At 4:02 a.m. on Aug. 1, police responded to a 911 call regarding an unconscious man inside 250 West 138th St. Upon their arrival, officers from the 32nd Precinct found a 34-year-old man, unconscious and unresponsive, with multiple stab wounds in his legs.

Paramedics rushed to the location and pronounced the victim dead at the scene. The identity of the deceased is being withheld pending proper family notification.

No arrests have been made at this time and the investigation remains ongoing.

About the Author

Emily Davenport

Emily Davenport is the Digital Editor of amNewYork Metro. She covers entertainment, business and things to do stories around New York City, both in writing and through video. Outside of work, you can find her exploring the city or hanging out at home with her cranky bird.

