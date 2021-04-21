Police investigating death of homeless woman found on L train in Chelsea

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Mystery surrounds the death of a homeless woman who was found on the L train in Chelsea.

According to police, at 1:35 a.m. on April 18 officers responded to a 911 call regarding an aided woman in the L train at the 14th Street/Eighth Avenue station. Upon their arrival, cops found the woman unconscious at the station with no obvious signs of trauma.

EMS pronounced the victim dead at the scene. The victim has yet to be identified, though the NYPD confirmed that she was homeless.

At this time, it is not clear what caused her death. The investigation is ongoing.