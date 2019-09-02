News Man dead after he, NYPD exchange gunfire in Brownsville, Brooklyn: Chief Terence Monahan The early morning shootout in Brownsville began on a street and ended in a backyard altercation, Chief of Department Terence Monahan said. New York City Police investigators work crime scene on Howard Aveune in Brooklyn this morning after a man exchanged gunfire with police resluting in his death, Monday, Sept. 2, 2019. Photo Credit: Todd Maisel By Polly Higgins polly.higgins@amny.com @higginspolly September 2, 2019 10:17 AM Print Share fbShare Tweet Email After a shootout with police early Monday — including a chase through several blocks in Brownsville — a man is dead, police said. A total of seven officers fired their weapons at two separate locations, they said. The incident occurred around 2:30 a.m., after police attempted to talk to man wearing a mask near Howard and Dumont avenues, Chief of Department Terence Monahan said at a news briefing. When the man fled, officers — one on foot, two in a police vehicle — followed him, Monahan said, and the man then fired multiple rounds into their car as it trailed him on Howard Avenue. Per the NYPD, the suspect ran off, but a call from a resident about 30 minutes later said a male was seen trying to break into a backyard, also on Howard Avenue. Police, after entering the yard, exchanged gunfire with the man, Monahan said. "As uniformed patrol officers gained entry to the backyard, they were fired upon numerous times and exchanged gunfire with the same perpetrator. These officers became pinned down at the location due to the perpetrator firing. Additional officers, including Emergency Service Unit, also made entry into the backyard area where rounds continued to be fired by the perpetrator. Our officers returned fire and the man was then taken into custody," Monahan said. The man was taken to The Brookdale University Hospital and Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, per Monahan. An investigation is ongoing, the chief said. By Polly Higgins polly.higgins@amny.com @higginspolly Editor-in-Chief of amNY.com since late 2015, Polly first joined Newsday Media Group as a Newsday.com Editor in 2012. Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Comments We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.