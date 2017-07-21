Police-involved shooting in Crown Heights leaves suspect injured, cops say

The plainclothes officers ordered the suspect to drop his weapon, police said.

A man was injured in a police-involved shooting in Brooklyn early Friday, the NYPD said.

Three plainclothes officers, members of the Brooklyn North Gang unit, were patrolling near Rochester Avenue in Crown Heights when they heard several shots fired between Park Place and Sterling Place roughly 1:30 a.m., according to NYPD Assistant Chief Jeffrey Maddrey, Commanding Officer of Patrol Borough Brooklyn North.

When the officers exited their unmarked vehicle to investigate, they saw a man armed with a black .25 caliber handgun chasing another man down Rochester Avenue, police said. The suspect fired toward the second male and turned to run in the direction of the officers, they said.

One of the officers then shot the man after he failed to respond to a command to drop his weapon, police said.

“At that time, the Brooklyn North Gang sergeant did discharge his weapon at least two times striking the perpetrator once in the left thigh area,” Maddrey said in a statement.

The suspect, who has not yet been identified, continued to run down the street before collapsing on 1525 Saint Johns Place, where the gun was removed from his possession, police said. The suspect was taken to The Brookdale University Hospital and Medical Center for treatment.

The officers were not injured, but all three were taken to NYU Langone – Cobble Hill hospital for observation.

The investigation is ongoing.