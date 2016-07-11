Police-involved shooting in Gravesend: Man fatally shot by officers after apparent burglary, NYPD says

Cops ran into the suspect when they responded to a burglary.

One person was fatally shot by police Monday evening and a second suspect was on the loose after cops responded to a home invasion burglary in Gravesend, police said.

Police first found the man fleeing a home on 78th Street, near Stillwell Avenue, at about 6:40 p.m. He scaled a fence, police said, and came face-to-face with a uniformed sergeant.

He then allegedly pointed a revolver at the sergeant. That’s when the sergeant and another officer fired at him, striking him twice.

The man, who was not immediately identified, was taken to Coney Island Hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said. A gun was recovered from the scene.

It was not immediately clear where on his body he was shot.

The people inside the burgled home, including seven adults and an infant, were not injured.

A woman who lives in the apartment building where the shooting occurred said the two men had tried to rob the people living on the second floor.

“They pretended to be people fixing something, but they had the gun to their faces,” said the woman, who asked not to be identified and who said she spoke to the victims.

Someone in the house then called 911 and the pair ran off, she said the victims told her.

“The guy was jumping out the window and that’s when they shot him,” she said, adding that the victims were “all fine. They’re shaken up.”

On Monday evening police were still looking for a second suspect who fled just before cops arrived. He was described as in his 30s, heavyset, and last seen wearing a construction-type of helmet.

A pair of cops were also taken to the hospital for tinnitus, or a ringing in the ears.

The police-involved shooting comes just one day after a 31-year-old man was shot in the hip by cops in Prospect-Lefferts Gardens. In that incident, Paul Mathurin was apparently waving his gun around, screaming, and acting irrationally, police said. A gunshot activated the ShotSpotter technology, which uses sensors to detect gunfire.

Police fired 12 shots at Mathurin, who was hit once in the right hip and taken to Kings County Hospital in stable condition.