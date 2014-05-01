Police looking for two men who tried to abduct young girls in Queens Village

Police are looking for a pair of men accused of trying to abduct young girls in two separate incidents Wednesday …

In the first the men drove up to an 11-year-old girl while she was walking home from school at about 4 p.m., police said. The little girl, who was walking in Queens Village near 111th Avenue and 208th Street, noticed a dark-green SUV was following her with a young man behind the wheel.

The passenger , got out of the vehicle wearing a black mask, police said. He tried to talk to the girl, but she ran and the pair fled.

Shortly after, three girls — ages 10 and 11 — near the Daniel M. O’Connell Playground noticed they were being followed by a green Jeep Cherokee. Police said it is believed to be the same vehicle as the first incident.

The driver passed a firearm to the passenger, police said, who pulled a mask over his head and got out. But the girls ran, hiding behind a parked car.

The vehicle circled around, passing the girls again, but then sped off.

Both suspects are described as between 16 and 20 years old.