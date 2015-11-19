Police officer in Crown Heights, Brooklyn, shot man twice after suspect raised gun, NYPD says

The suspect was in stable condition after being taken to Kings County Hospital, police said.

A police officer shot and wounded a man Wednesday who raised a gun after slamming his car into a truck in Crown Heights and running off, the NYPD said.

Suspect Kareem Thomas, 24, was in stable condition after being taken to Kings County Hospital, police said.

The officer first noticed the 2015 Ford Mustang when it was speeding down Empire Boulevard at about 12:15 p.m. He followed the man in his marked NYPD car with the lights flashing and tried to stop him.

Thomas then drove into oncoming traffic on Empire Boulevard, just before Brooklyn Avenue, and slammed into a flatbed truck in the median, police said.

The suspect then got out of the car and fled, turning east onto Montgomery Street. The officer ran after him and fired after when he saw the man’s gun, police said.

Thomas was struck in the torso, police said, and a loaded semi-automatic Ruger firearm was recovered.

Police say the suspect has been charged with criminal possession of a weapon and reckless driving.