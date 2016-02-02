Police officer knocked onto subway tracks in Queens, police say

A fare dodger knocked a police officer onto the tracks as he ran away, police said.

Police are looking for a male suspect who they say knocked an officer onto the subway tracks in Queens early Sunday morning.

The individual entered the Parsons/Archer Avenue subway station in Jamaica just after midnight through the service door with another male and two females, all avoiding fare payments, police said.

Two officers attempted to stop the group after they entered. The four ran, and one of the males knocked one of the officers onto the track bed, police said.

The officer’s partner helped him off the tracks, but they lost sight of the group as they left the station.

Each of the individuals is between 20 and 25 years old, cops said.