LATEST PAPER
73° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
73° Good Afternoon
News

Police officer shot on Staten Island after responding to domestic violence call, NYPD says

A police officer was shot on Staten Island

A police officer was shot on Staten Island Tuesday morning, a source said. Photo Credit: Getty Images/tzahiV

By Nicole Brown nicole.brown@amny.com @ncb417
Print

An NYPD cop was shot in the hand in a struggle with a domestic violence suspect, who was later killed by an officer, on Staten Island Tuesday morning, Commissioner James O'Neill said. 

The female officer was one of four attempting to arrest the suspect after police received an 8:20 a.m. call from a woman reporting that she was the victim of a past domestic assault, O'Neill said.

The woman had pointed the 39-year-old man out to officers when they responded. 

The suspect, who has a criminal history and previously served five years in prison for a shooting, became "combative" with the officers when they tried to place him under arrest near Prince Street and Mickardan Court in Clifton, the commissioner said.

One officer deployed a Taser, hitting the man in the back, but the man then pulled out a gun.

"The officers, showing no hesitation, grabbed his hands to direct the muzzle away from everyone," O'Neill said.

The man fired twice and one of the officers returned fire, striking the man, O'Neill said. The officer fired three times. 

The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene. In the exchange of gunfire, the female officer was hit in the left hand, but it wasn't immediately clear if she was struck by a bullet from the other officer or the suspect. 

The officer was taken to Richmond University Medical Center, where she was undergoing surgery on her hand.

Nicole Brown

Nicole Brown is the Internet News Manager at amNY.com, covering local news since 2016. She has written for MSNBC.com and was editor-in-chief of NYU’s Washington Square News.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

News photos & videos

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren, at a rally Elizabeth Warren speaks at NYC rally
Attorney General Letitia James announces a deal in 'Very grueling': AG says health aides were cheated in 24-hour workday
Retired firefighter George Bachnann, who was injured on Families arrive at Ground Zero to mark 18th year since 9/11
Phil Alvarez, brother of Det. Luis Alvarez, who died in 9/11 hero honored posthumously
Long Island Rail Road conductor Jerry Savino and LIRR crew discovers $9G on train, finds owner
City gets its first hate crime prevention official