He is accused of touching a woman on the L train.

A subway creep was photographed by a woman after he allegedly groped her backside on an L train last week, police said Tuesday.

The 28-year-old woman told police the mustached suspect repeatedly touched her while riding a Brooklyn-bound L train at the Bedford Avenue station around 7 p.m. April 8. The suspect was wearing black and gray baseball cap, a gray hooded sweater and is described as 40 to 50 years old, around 5-foot-5 and 200 pounds.