Police search for Jasmine Canton’s killer

Cops are still looking for a man who stabbed a 19-year-old girl to death inside her Bronx home on Saturday, police said.

Jasmine Canton was found at about 9:30 a.m., stabbed once in her chest inside her basement apartment of the six-story Fordham Manor building, police said. She was pronounced dead at St. Barnabas Hospital.

Sunday police released a 10-second video and a screenshot of the man they say killed her. Police said he does not appear to be a boyfriend or relative.

He is described as between 20 to 30 years old. He was last seen wearing a black Northface fleece jacket and black pants, police said.