Police search for man who allegedly fired at them

Police are still searching for a man who allegedly shot at officers in Elmhurst early Saturday morning.

A uniformed sergeant and officer were responding to a report of men trespassing in the back of a Lamont Avenue apartment building just after 1:45 a.m. when they saw a man allegedly running and firing at another man.

The officers got out of their marked police car and told the man to stop. But he allegedly turned toward them and fired at them. Police returned fire, but the man was able to get away.

No one was hit in the shooting. Police recovered the man’s .22 caliber handgun at the scene.

The suspect is described as 20 to 25-years-old , 5-foot-6″ with a medium build.