East Village attack: Police search for man who tried to rape young woman

Police are looking for a man who tried to rape a 22-year-old woman in the stairwell of an East Village apartment building over the weekend.

The man, described as about 25 years old, followed the woman into the building on East 6th Street at about 6 a.m. on Sunday and attacked her, police said. The woman was visiting someone at the time.

She was treated for minor injuries at Beth Israel Medical Center, police said.

The man, who can be seen on surveillance video walking through a doorway, has short hair and was wearing a baseball cap and black puffy jacket at the time.