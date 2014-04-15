Police Search for suspect in three church fires

Police believe the same person set each of the fires.

Police are looking for a suspect who set three Brooklyn church fires in as many days last week.

The churches are all within about a mile of each other, police said.

In the first, on April 12, someone ignited a newspaper inside the front door of the Greater New Beginning Baptist Church at about 2:45 a.m. in Brownsville, police said. The next day, someone threw something through the window of the Iglesia Cristiana Church about 2:30 a.m., starting a small fire that caused minor damage to the bathroom of the Brownsville house of worship, but it was quickly extinguished.

On April 14, police believe the same person lit another newspaper on fire at about 6:40 a.m. in front of the Church of St. Mark in Crown Heights.