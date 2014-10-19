Police searching for man who attacked with machete in Bronx restaurant

A fight inside a Bronx restaurant turned violent when a man pulled a machete out of an umbrella case over …

The suspect, who was wearing a Yankees cap, started slicing the other man in the arm, torso and shoulder at about 1:15 a.m. on Saturday.

The fight started inside the El Carboncito Restaurant in the Soundview area.

A video released by police Sunday shows the suspect holding on to the wrapped machete with the handle poking out.

The victim was taken to Jacobi Medical Center in stable condition, police said.